Dana White Believes Brock Lesnar's UFC Career Likely Over

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White delved into several issues concerning the sport of mixed martial arts. Among the topics was the potential for Brock Lesnar, commonly known as "The Beast," to return to the UFC Octagon.

"Brock looks good, doesn’t he? He always does. I think Brock’s done. I don’t think he ever comes back," White stated. Lesnar last competed in the UFC in 2016, and according to White, it's unlikely that he will make a comeback.

Lesnar's most recent appearance was at WWE's SummerSlam. There, he lost to Cody Rhodes in what many saw as a significant "passing of the torch" moment. After the match, Lesnar unexpectedly shook Rhodes's hand and raised it in a gesture of respect.