AEW Honors Bray Wyatt with Special Tribute During Entrance at London's Wembley Stadium

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

At the AEW All In event held today in London's iconic Wembley Stadium, a touching tribute was made to the late Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away this past Thursday, August 24, at the age of 36.

As part of the AEW World Trios Championship defense, the faction known as the House of Black—comprised of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart—honored Wyatt in a heartfelt way. The group solemnly placed a lantern on the stage as a poignant reminder of Wyatt's impactful legacy in the wrestling world.

Further amplifying the emotional atmosphere, the lights remained dimmed throughout the group's entrance, allowing the audience to illuminate the stadium with their "fireflies," a beloved symbol associated with Bray Wyatt.

The commentators also took a moment during the broadcast to acknowledge both the fireflies and Wyatt, further memorializing the late wrestler.