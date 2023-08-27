WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Seth Rollins' Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Event: "Follow the Buzzards"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

Seth Rollins' Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Event: "Follow the Buzzards"

On Saturday evening, a live WWE event took place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. During the event, Seth Rollins honored the recently deceased Bray Wyatt, who died from a heart attack this past Thursday aged just 36.

In the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a street fight to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins paid a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt during the match by performing Wyatt's signature spider walk and employing the mandible claw. Post-match, Rollins shared touching words about Wyatt.

To make the tribute more poignant, the arena lights were dimmed, enabling fans to light up their phones, thus invoking the image of fireflies. Rollins emotionally stated that he would think of Wyatt whenever he sees the fireflies, concluding with Wyatt's catchphrase, "Follow the buzzards."

 


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83597/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer