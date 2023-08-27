Seth Rollins' Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Event: "Follow the Buzzards"

On Saturday evening, a live WWE event took place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. During the event, Seth Rollins honored the recently deceased Bray Wyatt, who died from a heart attack this past Thursday aged just 36.
In the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a street fight to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship.
Rollins paid a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt during the match by performing Wyatt's signature spider walk and employing the mandible claw. Post-match, Rollins shared touching words about Wyatt.
To make the tribute more poignant, the arena lights were dimmed, enabling fans to light up their phones, thus invoking the image of fireflies. Rollins emotionally stated that he would think of Wyatt whenever he sees the fireflies, concluding with Wyatt's catchphrase, "Follow the buzzards."
A lot of love and respect at the #WWECapeGirardeau event, fans serenaded Seth Rollins in tribute to Bray Wyatt “he’s got the whole world in his hands” accompanied by fireflies!— Ben Kerin (@WNS_BenKerin) August 27, 2023
Seth seemed overcome with emotion. ♥️pic.twitter.com/U6oF0jJWiD
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com