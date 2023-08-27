Seth Rollins' Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Event: "Follow the Buzzards"

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On Saturday evening, a live WWE event took place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. During the event, Seth Rollins honored the recently deceased Bray Wyatt, who died from a heart attack this past Thursday aged just 36.

In the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor in a street fight to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins paid a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt during the match by performing Wyatt's signature spider walk and employing the mandible claw. Post-match, Rollins shared touching words about Wyatt.

To make the tribute more poignant, the arena lights were dimmed, enabling fans to light up their phones, thus invoking the image of fireflies. Rollins emotionally stated that he would think of Wyatt whenever he sees the fireflies, concluding with Wyatt's catchphrase, "Follow the buzzards."