CM Punk Reportedly Involved In Backstage Confrontation With Jack Perry at AEW All In London

All Elite Wrestling is currently hosting ALL IN today at Wembley Stadium in London, England for one of the biggest pro wrestling shows of all time.

Numerous sources have confirmed that CM Punk and Jack Perry had a heated exchange right before Punk made his entrance to square off against Samoa Joe. This altercation followed Perry's earlier jab at Punk during his preliminary match against Hook.

In regard to the context of this story, recently Perry was keen on incorporating real glass into a stunt during an episode of Collision. AEW officials, including Tony Shavonie, cautioned against it due to its inherent risks. When Perry wouldn't listen, Punk was enlisted as the "Collision Locker Room Leader" to try and persuade him otherwise.

Despite Punk's efforts, Perry remained unyielding. Punk finally told him that such dangerous stunts were not in line with Collision's guidelines. If Perry was insistent on performing the risky move, Punk suggested he take it to Dynamite instead.

PWInsider is reporting Jack Perry was asked to leave Wembley Stadium. CM Punk is still backstage watching the historic AEW event. The report indicates that the dominant narrative is that Perry initiated the confrontation with Punk, leading to some shoving between the two. While initial accounts suggested that Punk had hit Perry, the emerging version of events suggests that Perry found himself in a chokehold.