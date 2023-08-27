WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Tony Khan Confirms Incident Backstage at AEW All In London, Investigation On-going

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

Tony Khan Confirms Incident Backstage at AEW All In London, Investigation On-going

The excitement at AEW's event in Wembley Stadium wasn't confined to the ring. A backstage spat occurred between CM Punk and Jack Perry, prompting Tony Khan to make a statement.

Before the live broadcast of All In commenced, CM Punk and Jack Perry found themselves in a behind-the-scenes skirmish. Subsequent reports revealed that Jack Perry was instructed to vacate the premises following the disagreement.

In the post-event press gathering for AEW All In London, Tony Khan touched upon the issue that had everyone talking. He confirmed an incident did occur and assured everyone that that the matter is under investigation.

"There was an incident backstage before we went live, we are investigating it."

Tony Khan briefly mentioned that he couldn't go into details about the incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, citing an ongoing investigation.

 


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #tony khan #cm punk #jack perry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83620/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer