Tony Khan Confirms Incident Backstage at AEW All In London, Investigation On-going

The excitement at AEW's event in Wembley Stadium wasn't confined to the ring. A backstage spat occurred between CM Punk and Jack Perry, prompting Tony Khan to make a statement.

Before the live broadcast of All In commenced, CM Punk and Jack Perry found themselves in a behind-the-scenes skirmish. Subsequent reports revealed that Jack Perry was instructed to vacate the premises following the disagreement.

In the post-event press gathering for AEW All In London, Tony Khan touched upon the issue that had everyone talking. He confirmed an incident did occur and assured everyone that that the matter is under investigation.

"There was an incident backstage before we went live, we are investigating it."

Tony Khan briefly mentioned that he couldn't go into details about the incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, citing an ongoing investigation.