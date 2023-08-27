AEW All In London: MJF & Adam Cole Win ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone kick off the Zero Hour pre-show, followed by announcer Justin Roberts revving up the crowd for the first match.

The reigning champs, Aussie Open, enter first, followed by the team of MJF and Adam Cole. Their arrival sets the arena ablaze with cheers.

The match starts with an intense brawl. MJF and Cole dominate early on with impressive teamwork, including a double-clothesline that thrills the audience. Aussie Open counter, yanking Cole out before a potential dive and executing their own double-team maneuvers on MJF. The champs nearly win with an Aussie Arrow, but MJF kicks out.

Fans rally behind MJF, who retaliates with a powerful Kangaroo Kick, eliciting a roar from the crowd. The duo hit another massive double-clothesline and secure the win, becoming the new ROH World Tag-Team Champions.

Post-match, Cole eyes MJF's AEW World Championship. MJF holds up his title, creating tension between them. Cole exits solo, leaving MJF to celebrate his dual championships alone.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole