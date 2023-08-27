WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

AEW All In London: MJF & Adam Cole Win ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2023

AEW All In London: MJF & Adam Cole Win ROH World Tag-Team Championships

ROH World Tag-Team Championships
Aussie Open (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone kick off the Zero Hour pre-show, followed by announcer Justin Roberts revving up the crowd for the first match.

The reigning champs, Aussie Open, enter first, followed by the team of MJF and Adam Cole. Their arrival sets the arena ablaze with cheers.

The match starts with an intense brawl. MJF and Cole dominate early on with impressive teamwork, including a double-clothesline that thrills the audience. Aussie Open counter, yanking Cole out before a potential dive and executing their own double-team maneuvers on MJF. The champs nearly win with an Aussie Arrow, but MJF kicks out.

Fans rally behind MJF, who retaliates with a powerful Kangaroo Kick, eliciting a roar from the crowd. The duo hit another massive double-clothesline and secure the win, becoming the new ROH World Tag-Team Champions.

Post-match, Cole eyes MJF's AEW World Championship. MJF holds up his title, creating tension between them. Cole exits solo, leaving MJF to celebrate his dual championships alone.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole

AEW All In London Results (8/27/2023): Wembley Stadium, London, England

Today, All Elite Wrestling takes the spotlight at London's Wembley Stadium for what's billed as one of the most monumental wrestling events [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2023 12:17PM


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83603/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer