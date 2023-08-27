AEW All In London Results (8/27/2023): Wembley Stadium, London, England

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

All Elite Wrestling takes the spotlight at London's Wembley Stadium for what's billed as one of the most monumental wrestling events ever.

Kicking off the pre-show are Aussie Open, who will defend their ROH Tag-Team belts against the duo of MJF & Adam Cole. Additionally, Jack Perry will put his FTW title on the line against HOOK.

As for the main event lineup, it includes a clash between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW Championship, FTR going head-to-head with The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag-Team Championship, and a four-way showdown for the AEW Women's Championship featuring Hikaru Shida, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. Other highlights include a Coffin match pitting Darby Allin & Sting against Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage, The Golden Elite facing off against Bullet Club Gold, and a Stadium Stampede match that sees Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz.

The card also features Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, a battle between CM Punk and Samoa Joe for the "REAL" AEW title, and a match involving The House of Black, The Acclaimed & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn competing for the AEW Trios titles.

AEW ALL IN 2023 "Zero Hour" pre-show is currently broadcasting live. From within Wembley Stadium, Renee Paquette is joined by Anthony Ogogo, Kip Sabian, and Paul Wight. They discuss the sheer magnitude of today's event and give an overview of the scheduled matches.

Next up, the spotlight shifts to RJ City, who joins in from the "Royal Box" within Wembley Stadium. Sharing quirky stats like the total number of toilets in the venue, RJ City hands the coverage back to the pre-show team, mentioning he's so thrilled that he's close to wetting himself.

Following RJ City's comical moment, the panelists lightheartedly discuss his antics. They then introduce the first detailed video segment of the day, which focuses on the match between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay.

The panel then continue to run down the rest of the card.

Moving on, the focus turns to the match between The Golden Elite and Bullet Club Gold. Discussion among the panelists heavily centers on Don Callis. Subsequently, a video segment highlighting the Coffin Match featuring Darby Allin & Sting versus Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage takes over the screen. Post-video, the panelists share their views on the match before directing the coverage to ringside.

ALL OUT Contract Signing For Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone kick off the event, broadcasting from the bustling Wembley Stadium. As the venue continues to fill with fans, the commentary team shares their enthusiasm for tonight's show and teases the upcoming ALL OUT event next week. The camera transitions to the ring, where Powerhouse Hobbs is already standing, mic in hand.

The ring is also occupied by a group of individuals wearing black tees, and a table holds the contract for the impending Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro match at ALL OUT. Hobbs points out that Miro hasn't yet put pen to paper. His speech is cut short by Miro's entrance music, and "The Redeemer" walks out to enthusiastic cheers from the early arrivals. Once Miro is in the ring, Excalibur hypes their ALL OUT clash, stating, "This is gonna be two meaty men slappin' meat!" Miro inks the contract amid a roaring "Fck'm up, Miro! Fck'm up!" chant from the crowd. A standoff between the two wrestlers ends with Hobbs retreating, only to attempt a sneak attack that Miro quickly counters. Security rushes to subdue Miro.

Unfazed, Hobbs attempts to re-enter the ring, but Miro overpowers the security detail to deck him once more. With the crowd on his side, Miro lowers his straps and takes the microphone to deliver a message: the contract might be just ink on paper, but at ALL OUT, he promises a reckoning. Evoking the Iron Sheik, he vows to "break his spine and make him humble." His theme blares once again, marking the end of the segment.

Grado, Paul Wight & Anthony Ogogo Beat Down Jeff Jarrett

The Countdown to AEW ALL IN 2023 program seemingly serves as mere padding before we're transported back to the live scene inside the arena, where Tony Schiavone stands in the ring to express his gratitude to the attending fans. Just as he's about to continue, Jeff Jarrett's theme interrupts.

"Double J" makes his entrance, flanked by Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. With his posse in tow, Jarrett aggressively confronts Schiavone, claiming that the success of tonight's event is thanks to American fans, not those from the U.K. The crowd vehemently disagrees, chanting "Shut the f*ck up!" as he continues his tirade. At this point, new music cues up, heralding the arrival of Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Grado. They make their way to the ring to face off with Jarrett's villainous crew. Wight takes down Satnam Singh with a solid punch, Grado tackles Jarrett, Wight delivers a chokeslam to Lethal, and Ogogo floors Jarrett before Grado finishes him off with a guitar smash.

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone kick off the Zero Hour pre-show, followed by announcer Justin Roberts revving up the crowd for the first match.

The reigning champs, Aussie Open, enter first, followed by the team of MJF and Adam Cole. Their arrival sets the arena ablaze with cheers.

The match starts with an intense brawl. MJF and Cole dominate early on with impressive teamwork, including a double-clothesline that thrills the audience.

Aussie Open counter, yanking Cole out before a potential dive and executing their own double-team maneuvers on MJF. The champs nearly win with an Aussie Arrow, but MJF kicks out.

Fans rally behind MJF, who retaliates with a powerful Kangaroo Kick, eliciting a roar from the crowd. The duo hit another massive double-clothesline and secure the win, becoming the new ROH World Tag-Team Champions.

Post-match, Cole eyes MJF's AEW World Championship. MJF holds up his title, creating tension between them. Cole exits solo, leaving MJF to celebrate his dual championships alone.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole

Mercedes Mone

Returning to our pre-show panel, Renee Paquette and Kip Sabian are rejoined by Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo.

The group dives into a discussion about the recent turnover of the ROH tag titles, and then the camera zooms in for an intimate close-up of Mercedes Mone in the audience. The crowd erupts in excitement upon recognizing her presence.

FTW Championship

Jack Perry (C) vs. HOOK

We return to the arena as the "Zero Hour" pre-show continues, and the unmistakable tune of HOOK's theme blares through the speakers. "The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil" marches his way to the squared circle for the next bout of the night.

Before long, the reigning FTW Champion Jack Perry makes a grand entrance in an opulent limo. As Perry disembarks, HOOK ambushes him, sending him crashing into the limo while administering a brutal beatdown.

The fight rages on with Perry reclaiming the momentum. Channeling his inner Rob Van Dam, Perry lands a Rolling Thunder on the limo and even smashes HOOK through the windshield. Inside the ring, Perry continues his RVD-inspired offense with a Coast to Coast involving a trash can.

Perry takes the opportunity to taunt HOOK and provoke the fans, eliciting "He's a wanker!" chants from the audience. Just when it seems like Perry has the upper hand, HOOK springs back to life. He upends Perry with a powerful suplex, followed by another that sends Perry crashing into the turnbuckles.

The crowd, sensing a shift, modifies their chant, it sounds like "Double wanker!" is now their chant of choice. Unfazed, Perry perches a trash can on HOOK and scales the ropes. He attempts a breathtaking moonsault, but HOOK dodges just in time.

Seizing the moment, HOOK lands a devastating blow on Perry and proceeds to fold a trash can over the champion's head. Capitalizing on this, HOOK locks in the Red Rum submission hold, forcing Perry to tap out and relinquishing his FTW Championship to HOOK.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: HOOK

"REAL" AEW World Championship

CM Punk (C) vs. Samoa Joe

Excalibur, joined by Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross, sets the stage as the evening's first pay-per-view bout is about to unfold. The crowd erupts with chants of "Joe! Joe! Joe!" as Samoa Joe's iconic entrance music reverberates through the arena.

Once Joe settles into the ring, his music fades, making way for CM Punk's theme. Initially met with boos, the crowd can't resist singing along as Punk emerges declaring, "It's CLOBBERING TIME!"

Both the "champion" and the challenger stand ready to kick off the ALL IN pay-per-view event, before a highly charged audience at Wembley Stadium in London. The opening bell rings, and the match is officially underway.

After soaking in the electric atmosphere, the combatants engage in a fierce grappling exchange. Punk gains initial control with a persistent side headlock. Joe attempts to break free with a suplex, but Punk clings on. Eventually, Joe escapes to the outside of the ring, where he unloads a barrage of chops on Punk.

The action returns to the ring, where Punk executes a dizzying hurricanrana, spiking Joe headfirst. He attempts a follow-up flying splash but Joe casually sidesteps and mocks Punk with a dismissive "jerk-off" gesture.

The intensity spills outside the ring again, this time with Joe sending Punk crashing through the bottom of the commentary table. Emerging with a bloodied face, Punk seems more vulnerable than ever as Joe gives him the middle finger and continues his relentless attack.

Showing resiliency, Punk manages to escape Joe's Muscle Buster and starts mounting a comeback, highlighted by a devastating roundhouse kick. Joe responds by "Hulking Up," triggering an echoing "YOU!" chant from the crowd as he resumes his punishing submission maneuvers.

Seizing an opportunity, Punk goes for a running knee in the corner, only for Joe to catch him mid-air and deliver an ST-Joe. After climbing back to the top rope for what seems like another Muscle Buster, Joe's plans are thwarted when Punk bites him and counters with a high-impact Pepsi Plunge from the top rope, securing the pinfall and retaining his "title."

Winner and STILL "REAL" AEW World Champion: CM Punk

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita

Transitioning from CM Punk's contest, the next spectacle features The Golden Elite's Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi squaring off against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, along with Konosuke Takeshita. The video primer for this high-stakes match rolls as we prepare for the evening's second pay-per-view face-off.

Following the video, we cut back to the electric atmosphere inside Wembley Stadium. The duo of Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn from The Gunns make their way to the ring, escorting Juice Robinson and Jay White. Konosuke Takeshita, joined by Don Callis, follows shortly.

As the first trio gets positioned in the ring, the crowd brims with anticipation for the arrival of their opponents. "Hangman" Adam Page is the first to emerge, soon joined at the stage by Kota Ibushi. Moments later, Kenny Omega's iconic theme resonates, and the Golden Elite trio makes their grand entrance for this six-man showdown.

The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. After an energetic exchange of moves and swift tags from both sides, the action amplifies when Kenny Omega enters the ring. He temporarily sidelines the Bullet Club Gold duo, then ignites the crowd by pounding the mat to the rhythm of the Terminator theme, launching himself into an awe-inspiring flipping splash.

However, the tables turn as Bullet Club Gold and Takeshita regain control. Omega appears to injure his wrist during one sequence. White and Robinson skillfully alternate, keeping Omega confined to their corner of the ring. Robinson eventually lands a senton on Omega, resulting in a tantalizing near fall.

In a dramatic turn, "Hangman" Adam Page gets the tag and immediately goes on a frenetic offensive spree. Just as momentum seems to be shifting, The Gunns, who have been on the sidelines, decide to get involved in the action. Meanwhile, Don Callis vacates his special guest commentator role to make his presence felt at ringside. Amid the chaos, Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita seize the opportunity and clinch a stunning victory.

Winners: Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

We cut back live to Wembley Stadium as The Young Bucks' entrance theme blares through the speakers, heralding the arrival of Nick and Matt Jackson. With high expectations hanging in the air, they make their way into the ring before their music fades.

The iconic Midnight Express-inspired theme then sounds, signaling the entrance of FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The current and defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions make their way down the ramp and step into the squared circle.

Both Harwood and Wheeler sport armbands in tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. Harwood and Nick Jackson take the center stage for their teams, and the crowd's energy begins to build in anticipation.

Soon, Wheeler tags in and tussles with Nick Jackson. Momentum shifts, and a frenetic four-man melee ensues, lifting the crowd off their seats. The Young Bucks gradually gain the upper hand.

Eventually, Harwood receives the hot tag and launches an offensive, swinging punches left and right. Jim Ross, never missing a beat, comments on Harwood's striking prowess, a skill he seems keen to highlight every time Harwood is in action.

Nick and Matt Jackson then regain control, double-teaming Dax Harwood and settling into a rhythm. However, FTR pulls off a stunning tag-team maneuver, igniting the crowd into a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Ringside action continues as Wheeler and Matt wrestle outside the ring, while Nick pummels Harwood inside it.

Seizing a moment, Harwood lands a superkick, emulating The Young Bucks' signature move and flooring Jackson. Wheeler attempts a 450 splash but finds only air as Jackson dodges. Jackson retaliates with a spectacular move, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Both teams dial up the pace and intensity as the match nears its climax.

The Young Bucks deliver a BTE Trigger, seemingly sealing their victory, but Wheeler miraculously kicks out. Harwood turns to find Nick and Matt lurking and falls victim to their Shatter Machine. Yet FTR perseveres, keeping the match alive.

With the London crowd at Wembley Stadium roaring in approval and chants of "This is Awesome" and "This is Wrestling" reverberating, Harwood and Wheeler execute their finisher and clinch the win, successfully defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

After the dust settles, FTR offers a handshake to Nick and Matt Jackson. In a dramatic turn reminiscent of the Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate rivalry, The Young Bucks opt not to shake hands, leaving the ring amid a chorus of boos from the disappointed crowd.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR

Stadium Stampede

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz

The Stadium Stampede match is in full swing, featuring a melee of skirmishes both in and out of the ring. Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, along with Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor, have taken their brawls backstage.

In the squared circle, Penta El Zero Miedo and Santana engage in a fierce battle involving a steel chair. Jon Moxley intervenes, delivering a combination of powerful moves, including a cutter, a king kong lariat, and a paradigm shift to subdue one half of The Lucha Bros.

Just when it seemed like Moxley was about to use cooking skewers as an improvised weapon, he's thwarted by Penta wielding a hammer. Penta hammers the skewers into Moxley's head, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Moxley regains his footing, using a chair to lay into AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. He proceeds to set up the chair and lands a brainbuster on Cassidy.

Meanwhile, Trent Beretta from The Best Friends endures a faceful of barbwire and a board. Eddie Kingston and Chuck Taylor deploy an umbrella and another object to lay waste to Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli.

As the action continues, Trent Beretta's visage is awash in blood, following a brutal encounter with a barbwire-laced ladder courtesy of Santana and Ortiz. He somehow manages to kick out after a top-rope splash from Ortiz.

Moxley delivers a pile driver to Trent on the ring steps, targeting his surgically repaired neck. Orange Cassidy is mercilessly stabbed with a fork by Santana and Ortiz at ringside.

As we catch up with Kingston, Yuta, Castagnoli, and Chuck, they reappear from the "Royal Box," where RJ City checked in during the "Zero Hour" pre-show. The crowd erupts with chants for tables, and their wishes are fulfilled at the top of the stage. An unexpected assist comes from Trent's mom, who arrives in a van with trays of cookies and brownies, utilized as weapons by the babyfaces.

Penta re-enters the action to audience cheers. For the first time, Castagnoli steps into the ring and stops Cassidy's Orange Punch, putting him in a giant swing. However, Castagnoli fails to finish the job, as he takes not one, but three Orange Punches from Cassidy and still kicks out.

Cassidy takes a page out of ECW history by wrapping his hand in reverse sticky tape, breaking a bucket of glass, and dipping his hands into it. But before he can make use of his glass-laden fist, Moxley thwarts him. Moxley attempts a significant move, only to be reversed by Cassidy into a DDT, causing Moxley to fall face-first into the bucket of shattered glass.

Eddie Kingston emerges from backstage, bloodied but determined, wielding a chair wrapped in barbed wire. He proceeds to unleash mayhem in the ring, striking everyone within reach. A heavily bleeding Moxley confronts him and they share an intense face-off.

In this charged atmosphere, Cassidy lands a devastating Orange Punch using his glass-covered fists, securing the victory for his team and bringing an end to a gruesome yet unforgettable Stadium Stampede battle!

Winners: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Britt Baker vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm

We're back live at Wembley Stadium, and the stage is set for the next championship clash. The iconic "We Will Rock You" by Queen reverberates through the stadium as Saraya from The Outcasts makes her entrance, flanked by her entire family. The crowd joins in, singing every word of the anthem.

The mood shifts as Toni Storm's music fills the air. The former AEW Women's Champion strides down the aisle to join Saraya, her teammate for the night, though they'll be rivals in the ring.

Then, the unmistakable tune of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s theme song fills the stadium. She appears, looking primed and ready for the biggest match of her career. Pyrotechnics light up the entranceway as another past champion makes her way to the ring.

The theme song for the current AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida, hits next, and she confidently walks out to defend her title. With formalities now concluded, the championship bout is officially underway.

Tensions rise between Saraya and Storm, both members of The Outcasts, as they quarrel over who gets to pin Shida and Baker. The internal strife takes center stage, overshadowing Baker and Shida, who momentarily lay incapacitated. A mishap occurs when Toni Storm unintentionally knocks out Saraya's mother, who was holding Baker in position for an attack.

Fueled by this, Saraya embarks on a spree of devastation, sidelining both Shida and Baker. Just then, Ruby Soho rushes in, only to be mistakenly struck by Storm. Dr. Britt Baker seizes a moment in the spotlight, slipping on her signature glove and flashing her "D.M.D." hand gesture to the audience.

Baker attempts her LockJaw finisher, but is thwarted. Shida shines briefly, but soon the focus shifts back to Saraya, who is fighting on home soil. In a shocking twist, she blindsides her own teammate with a spray to the eyes, securing the victory. An emotional celebration with her family follows.

Winner and NEW AEW Women's Champion: Saraya

Coffin Match

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

We're back in action, live at Wembley Stadium, as DJ Whoo Kid and Flash Garments take the stage to perform Swerve Strickland's entrance theme. The performance starts off shaky but eventually finds its groove, all in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Next, Christian Cage appears, proudly wearing his TNT Championship. He joins Swerve Strickland in the ring as they both anticipate their opponents.

The audience is treated to an elaborate pre-match cinematic featuring "The Joker" Sting and Darby Allin skateboarding around. Sting declares it's "SHOWTIME!"

Lights out, and then they're back on. The nostalgic Metallica tune "Seek and Destroy" ushers in Sting and Darby Allin to a roaring crowd reception. Tony Schiavone can't contain himself: "It's STING!!!"

The bell tolls, and the action kicks off. All four wrestlers dive right in, with Sting and Darby getting the upper hand initially. On-screen, we're notified that AEW ALL IN is trending at #1 worldwide.

Prince Nana attempts to interfere, but Sting, in a nod to the London setting, brandishes a cricket bat. Sting and Darby don special thumbtack jackets and unleash a series of punishing moves.

Christian Cage turns the tide, helping Swerve reclaim some ground. Both teams tease using coffins, but none are utilized yet. A stunning move by Darby happens on the ring apron, taking Swerve by surprise.

Sting attempts a table splash on Swerve, but the table refuses to break. After a second try, Sting successfully breaks the table, much to the crowd's delight.

Darby takes advantage of a steel chair to launch a high-flying attack on Christian. They manage to put Christian in a coffin, but he fights his way out.

Just when things seem to be winding down, Luchasaurus interferes, attacking Sting and Darby. He throws Darby into the coffin door, but Nick Wayne intervenes on a skateboard, although unsuccessfully. Luchasaurus takes him out and exits the scene.

Back in the ring, it's Sting and Swerve near another coffin. After some intense action and missed opportunities, Sting and Darby gain the upper hand. They succeed in shutting Swerve in the coffin, achieving victory after an intense match.

Winners: Darby Allin & Sting

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The stage is set for a concert, where Fozzy steals the spotlight by performing "Judas in My Mind" live, electrifying the crowd of over 80,000. Chris Jericho then transitions from the mic to the mat, making his entrance for the upcoming bout.

The atmosphere amplifies as Will Ospreay's theme reverberates through the arena. With Don Callis at his side, Ospreay receives a roaring ovation from the London crowd. The stage is now set for a clash dubbed the GOAT vs. BILLY GOAT.

The match commences with a balanced exchange of blows. Jericho gains the upper hand after executing a breathtaking suplex on Ospreay, right at the edge of the ring apron.

Inside the squared circle, Jericho nails a Codebreaker but can't seal the deal, as Ospreay endures. Jericho then taunts the crowd, who are audibly behind Ospreay.

Ospreay, known as "The Aerial Assassin," elevates the match with a series of high-flying maneuvers. He nearly secures a win with an Os-cutter, only for Jericho to counter another with a timely Codebreaker.

As the match unfolds, Sammy Guevara interferes, taking a stealthy swing with Floyd the baseball bat while Don Callis distracts the referee. Ospreay is momentarily caught in Jericho's Liontamer/Walls of Jericho but fights his way out.

Ospreay turns the tide with an array of his signature moves and ultimately triumphs over Jericho. Following the bout, Guevara attempts to console a defeated Jericho, who rejects the gesture and leaves Guevara standing alone in the ring.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Nigel McGuinness Unveils Record-Breaking Attendance at ALL IN Event in London

In a landmark moment for the world of professional wrestling, a new global attendance record was established today at Wembley Stadium in London.

Taking center stage in the ring, Nigel McGuinness took a pause from his commentary duties to share the exciting news with the audience. He announced that the day's ALL IN event had set the new worldwide attendance record for a pro wrestling show.

Confirming that 81,035 fans filled Wembley Stadium to witness the spectacle, McGuinness was met with resounding applause before resuming his spot at the commentary table.

AEW Trios Championship (House Rules)

The House Of Black (C) vs. c & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn

As the arena goes dark, anticipation fills the air. Moments later, the lights illuminate the scene, revealing the House of Black's ominous theme. Making their entrance are Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, led by Julia Hart who dons special ring attire as a tribute to Bray Wyatt.

The reigning champs secure their spots in the ring and their entrance music fades out. Then, a siren blares, signaling the arrival of The Acclaimed. Max Caster emerges, spitting freestyle rap bars filled with UK-centric references that energize the crowd. Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn complete the spirited entrance.

The bell tolls, signifying the start of the next high-stakes bout at AEW ALL IN 2023. It's a House Rules match, and No Holds Barred has been chosen as the match's stipulation. Almost immediately, Malakai Black delivers a stunning moonsault on Caster, while Buddy Matthews gains the upper hand on Bowens. Matthews follows up with a ring-to-floor splash that flattens both Caster and Bowens.

Billy Gunn, aka "Bad Ass," gears up for a diving move, but halts when he sees Black and Matthews standing on the ring apron. Behind him is Brody King. Gunn's pause allows Caster and Bowens to capitalize, taking down Black and Matthews. Gunn hurls Brody to the floor and readies for another dive. This time, however, Julia Hart steps onto the apron, throwing him off his game.

Gunn vocally erupts, shouting, "Suck my d*ck!" while performing the infamous suck-it crotch chop. Subduing Hart, he sets her up for Bowens, who nails a top-rope "Scissor Me Timbers."

After an intense back-and-forth, The Acclaimed deploy consecutive Mic Drops. They and Gunn pin their opponents, securing the victory and becoming the new AEW Trios Champions. In the audience, Mercedes Mone's reaction encapsulates the shock and elation of this title-changing moment.

Winners and NEW AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn

AEW World Championship

MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

Adam Cole enters the ring in his signature fashion, drawing the crowd into his popular "BOOM" and "Adam Cole BAY-BAY" chants. As his entrance theme fades, he takes his place inside the squared circle, awaiting his opponent.

The arena lights dim and extinguish, only to return with ceremonial music. A throne, evocative of "Macho King" Randy Savage, is paraded down the entrance ramp. Women bow in deference as MJF, donned in a lavish robe and devil mask, is carried towards the ring. His usual entrance theme resumes, and the London crowd contributes a unique chant. Although commentators mention MJF's purported transformation as a human, his ego remains inflated.

Both the titleholder and the challenger are in the ring. Formal introductions by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts set the stage, followed by a mutual off-mic conversation between Cole and MJF. They each retrieve "Better Than You Bay-Bay" sleeveless shirts from beneath the ring and don them before engaging in competition.

The match sees both men gain the upper hand at various points. After a cheap shot from MJF, who then revels in his own deception, Cole retaliates harshly. The bout descends into a display of underhanded tactics and rule-breaking from both sides. At one point, Cole gains the momentum, but MJF employs his own sly maneuvers to regain control.

A series of intense exchanges occurs outside the ring, where Cole delivers a devastating brainbuster onto MJF, slamming him onto steel steps. Concerned, Cole re-enters the ring, only for MJF to dramatically revive and beat the count. The match continues back and forth until Roderick Strong intervenes. However, MJF ultimately claims victory.

As Cole grapples with the loss, MJF retrieves their ROH tag titles and offers Cole the AEW title, suggesting that if the title was always the focal point, Cole should take it. Strong tries to intervene, but Cole and MJF reconcile and share a hug, leaving the audience cheering.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF

AEW All In returns to Wembley - August 25, 2024.