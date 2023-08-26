WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Ethan Page Forced to Miss AEW All In 2023 Due to Green Card Process

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

During a recent chat with Muscle Man Malcolm, "All Ego" Ethan Page divulged that his ongoing green card application process will prevent him from participating in the historic AEW All IN 2023 event at Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday.

"Being in the U.S. while I'm in the middle of my green card application is mandatory, and it's a monumental step for me and my family," Page elaborated. "The process got delayed because of our Canadian tours, and as soon as we returned, we had to get the paperwork rolling."

Page added, "Unfortunately, this means I can't be a part of All In this year. However, I'll definitely be tuning in, and I encourage everyone else to do the same."

Source: Fightful
Tags: #aew #all in #ethan page

