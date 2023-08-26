AEW Star Orange Cassidy Remains Unperturbed by Critics

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Despite facing constant scrutiny, Orange Cassidy remains unfazed and indifferent to his critics. Cassidy garners as much criticism as he does admiration for his in-ring performances, notably from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. Cornette, who refers to Cassidy as "Pockets" on his podcast, usually reacts to Cassidy's segments with strong disapproval or censure.

Nonetheless, in a recent conversation with Inside The Ropes, Orange Cassidy made it clear that the opinions of his detractors hold no weight with him.

“No. I am what I am, this is what I do, this is what I have been doing. If you don’t like it then you don’t like it, I don’t care. I’m not going to stop because this person doesn’t like it. Who cares? I’m not wrestling for you. I’m going to do what I do, so the answer to that question is no.”