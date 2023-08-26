WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Orange Cassidy Remains Unperturbed by Critics

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

Despite facing constant scrutiny, Orange Cassidy remains unfazed and indifferent to his critics. Cassidy garners as much criticism as he does admiration for his in-ring performances, notably from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. Cornette, who refers to Cassidy as "Pockets" on his podcast, usually reacts to Cassidy's segments with strong disapproval or censure.

Nonetheless, in a recent conversation with Inside The Ropes, Orange Cassidy made it clear that the opinions of his detractors hold no weight with him.

“No. I am what I am, this is what I do, this is what I have been doing. If you don’t like it then you don’t like it, I don’t care. I’m not going to stop because this person doesn’t like it. Who cares? I’m not wrestling for you. I’m going to do what I do, so the answer to that question is no.”

Source: Inside The Ropes
Tags: #aew #orange cassidy

