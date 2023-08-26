WWE NXT Adds Two More Competitors to Global Heritage Invitational Lineup

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational is set to kick off this upcoming Tuesday, August 29, where contenders will battle to become the next challenger for Noam Dar's NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Initially, Group A included English representatives Tyler Bate and Butch, while Group B featured Scotland's Joe Coffey and Australia's Duke Hudson.

Newly added to the lineup are Charlie Dempsey, who will be representing the United States in Group A, and Nathan Frazer, who will represent the Channel Islands in Group B.

Per the rules already disclosed, each group still has one remaining spot yet to be filled, aiming for a total of four competitors in each group.

After a round-robin phase, the winners of each group will face off in a final showdown. The victor of that match will then go on to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy.