Television Legend Bob Barker Dies at 99; Remembered for 'The Price Is Right,' WWE Involvement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

Legendary television host Bob Barker, best known for his enduring tenure on the hit game show 'The Price Is Right,' has died at the age of 99, confirmed Roger Neal, Barker's former and recent publicist. Neal made the announcement on Saturday, speaking on behalf of Nancy Burnet, Barker's longtime girlfriend.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Neal expressed in an official statement.

Barker's impact was not only felt in the realm of daytime TV. Barker guest-hosted WWE Monday Night RAW in 2009, bringing his charismatic presence to a different kind of stage. His brief stint in wrestling entertainment added another layer to his multifaceted public persona.

The iconic entertainer passed away of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills residence earlier this week.

Barker is survived by his half-brother, Kent Valandra, half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly.

WNS sends our deepest condolences to Bob Barker's family and friends.


