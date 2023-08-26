WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Booker T Weighs In on Gable Steveson: 'The Verdict Is Still Out'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

On the newest episode of his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed the past Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Gable Steveson and his possible trajectory in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer emphasized that it's unclear what Steveson will opt for: continuing with amateur wrestling achievements or launching a full-time professional wrestling career.

“The verdict is still out on Gable Stevenson as far as I’m concerned,” Booker T stated. “Gable Stevenson has a lot of decisions to make, you know, whether he’s going to, you know, do the Olympics, whether he’s going to go back to college for another year or whatever. I’m not sure if he’s going to go back to college or do the Olympics.”

He went on to say, “One of the two is, you know, doing the WWE thing. You can’t do all three of them. You can’t do all three of them. And I know this kid. He’s in a position where he has options because I’m gonna tell you right now, when you win the gold medal in the Olympics one time, man, that sets you up for life pretty much. But to wind it up to win the gold medal twice. Good God, man. He had never had to work another day in his life. So I get it. I understand what this young man is. And WWE is something that he probably has a passion and a love and a joy for. But, you know, making life decisions is very, very hard. And I get it. Booed out of the building when he. When he wrestled Baron Corbin. What can I say about Gable Stevenson? Nothing.”

