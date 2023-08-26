Mark Henry Recounts His Final Encounter with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the wake of the devastating loss of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who passed away at just 36 years old, "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry took a moment to share some memories of the late wrestler during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Henry recalled, "The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob (Henry’s son) was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got. He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going,'" Henry remembered. "Wyatt then told Jacob, 'Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, ‘Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’”

Mark Henry continued by saying, "Jacob couldn't help but burst into laughter. Windham was just that kind of guy—effortlessly funny. You didn't have to try to find humor in what he was saying; it was just there. And I loved him for it."