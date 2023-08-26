WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Mark Henry Recounts His Final Encounter with Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

Mark Henry Recounts His Final Encounter with Bray Wyatt

In the wake of the devastating loss of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who passed away at just 36 years old, "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry took a moment to share some memories of the late wrestler during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Henry recalled, "The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob (Henry’s son) was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got. He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going,'" Henry remembered. "Wyatt then told Jacob, 'Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, ‘Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’”

Mark Henry continued by saying, "Jacob couldn't help but burst into laughter. Windham was just that kind of guy—effortlessly funny. You didn't have to try to find humor in what he was saying; it was just there. And I loved him for it."

Kurt Angle Discusses the Tragic Loss of Bray Wyatt and Addresses Younger Deaths in Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opened up about the tragic passing of fellow wrestler Bray [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 26, 2023 02:02PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #mark henry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83582/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer