WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Kurt Angle Discusses the Tragic Loss of Bray Wyatt and Addresses Younger Deaths in Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

Kurt Angle Discusses the Tragic Loss of Bray Wyatt and Addresses Younger Deaths in Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opened up about the tragic passing of fellow wrestler Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda. Angle took the opportunity to praise Wyatt for his invaluable contributions to professional wrestling, both in terms of his athletic prowess and creativity.

Angle said, “He was really creative. He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. It was really exciting. He was smart, he was athletic, we’re gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business. He really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did, and he always kept the fans entertained. We’re gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt."

Angle also delved into a concerning trend within the professional wrestling industry, which has seen many performers pass away at a much younger age than the general population. According to Angle, “The one thing about pro wrestling if you look at the history, the entertainers tend to pass away at a lot younger ages than the average person. I’m not sure if it’s because you take a toll on your body and you know for 20-30 years you’re doing pro wrestling and you’re bumping in that ring the whole time and you’re traveling every day. There’s just so many unhealthy issues to pro wrestling, they’re probably the reason why you’re seeing a lot of younger deaths in the sport."

Television Legend Bob Barker Dies at 99; Remembered for 'The Price Is Right,' WWE Involvement

Legendary television host Bob Barker, best known for his enduring tenure on the hit game show 'The Price Is Right,' has died at the age of 9 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 26, 2023 01:34PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83580/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer