Kurt Angle Discusses the Tragic Loss of Bray Wyatt and Addresses Younger Deaths in Pro Wrestling

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opened up about the tragic passing of fellow wrestler Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda. Angle took the opportunity to praise Wyatt for his invaluable contributions to professional wrestling, both in terms of his athletic prowess and creativity.

Angle said, “He was really creative. He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. It was really exciting. He was smart, he was athletic, we’re gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business. He really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did, and he always kept the fans entertained. We’re gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt."

Angle also delved into a concerning trend within the professional wrestling industry, which has seen many performers pass away at a much younger age than the general population. According to Angle, “The one thing about pro wrestling if you look at the history, the entertainers tend to pass away at a lot younger ages than the average person. I’m not sure if it’s because you take a toll on your body and you know for 20-30 years you’re doing pro wrestling and you’re bumping in that ring the whole time and you’re traveling every day. There’s just so many unhealthy issues to pro wrestling, they’re probably the reason why you’re seeing a lot of younger deaths in the sport."