Eric Bischoff Reminisces on First Crossing Paths with Dennis Rodman

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and ex-WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed a range of subjects, one of which was his initial encounter with NBA superstar Dennis Rodman back in 1995.

Dennis Rodman's stint in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during the late 1990s was one of the most talked-about cross-over events in sports entertainment. A close friend of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Rodman didn't just make guest appearances; he actively participated in matches.

Bischoff said, “I didn’t have the connection, and I don’t think I even really had much of a conversation with Dennis back then. Dennis lived in Newport Beach, California, which wasn’t far from the event. I’m not sure if he lived at then, but I know he has lived there for a long time. I’m assuming that’s all this is. I’m guessing that Dennis was in the area. He’s a big fan of Hulk Hogan. The event was going on, and he and Hogan just connected. I don’t think I even really talked with Dennis while he was there.”

In the same episode, Bischoff also lauded Dennis Rodman's intellect, stating he's among the most intelligent people he has ever worked with.

“Dennis often comes off as an introvert, and I think he is in many respects. But he’s also, to your point, one of the smartest, most intelligent, and just native intelligence, just born with that gift to not only see what’s going on but to see things before they happen. A knowledgeable agent guy. I think this is one of the reasons, and again, I am not an expert; I’m not even an NBA fan until the playoffs, to be honest with you. But I’m, again, as a novice, that to be a great rebounder, you have to see a play develop before it develops. You have to be in the right place at the right time. You have to see a little bit into the future, even if it’s just moments or seconds, right, to put yourself in a position to be the rebounder that Dennis Rodman was. And I think the same is true in life to a degree, at least it is with Dennis because he is so smart and sees things before many other people see them. Know when you meet Dennis that while he may not be completely over the top trying to entertain the masses at a signing. You’re talking to one of the most intelligent I’ve ever worked with. He’s. He’s an exciting cat.”