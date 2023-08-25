WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

WWE Pays Tribute to Wrestling Icons Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

WWE Pays Tribute to Wrestling Icons Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk following their deaths this past week.

Live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, cameras capture the entire WWE roster standing united on the stage, bathed in the shimmering glow of "Fireflies" emanating from the fans in the arena.

Michael Cole, positioned with a somber spotlight apart from the roster, solemnly acknowledges the recent losses of two wrestling icons, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. With deep reverence, he announces that this evening will be dedicated to honoring the extraordinary lives and careers of these two legends. Among the Superstars gathered on the stage is Erick Rowan, sharing in the collective tribute.

As a hushed anticipation fills the air, Cole requests a moment of silence to commence the traditional ten-bell salute. The resonating chimes echo throughout the arena, marking a poignant tribute to Funk and Wyatt.

Following the ten-bell salute, the audience is treated to an emotionally charged, extensive video package that eloquently commemorates the life and enduring legacy of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. Accompanied by the haunting chant, "He's got the whole world in his hands," the video journey takes us from Wyatt's early days in OVW to his most recent character evolution, concluding with the symbolic extinguishing of his lantern. The roster on the stage joins in with heartfelt applause, while the crowd's resounding chorus of "Thank you, Bray!" fills the arena.

In an incredibly moving moment, the fans in attendance passionately sing "He's got the whole world in his hands," and the Superstars on stage are visibly touched by this outpouring of love and respect. The arena plunges into darkness, save for a spotlight trained on an empty rocking chair positioned halfway down the entrance ramp, creating a haunting yet beautiful pause before we head to a commercial break.

Upon returning from the break, we transition seamlessly into a poignant tribute to Terry Funk. This brief package showcases heartfelt tweets from fellow Superstars, underscoring the profound impact Funk had on the wrestling world. With the audience's attention firmly fixed on the screen, we then return to the arena, where Michael Cole reiterates the commitment to honoring both legendary figures this evening. He announces that Cody Rhodes will soon step forward to offer a tribute to the indomitable Terry Funk.

Chris Jericho Honors Bray Wyatt's Memory in Emotional London Concert Tribute

The wrestling community remains in a state of deep sorrow following the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, known by his ring name Bray Wyatt [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2023 06:32PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #terry funk #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83573/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer