WWE Pays Tribute to Wrestling Icons Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk following their deaths this past week.

Live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, cameras capture the entire WWE roster standing united on the stage, bathed in the shimmering glow of "Fireflies" emanating from the fans in the arena.

Michael Cole, positioned with a somber spotlight apart from the roster, solemnly acknowledges the recent losses of two wrestling icons, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. With deep reverence, he announces that this evening will be dedicated to honoring the extraordinary lives and careers of these two legends. Among the Superstars gathered on the stage is Erick Rowan, sharing in the collective tribute.

As a hushed anticipation fills the air, Cole requests a moment of silence to commence the traditional ten-bell salute. The resonating chimes echo throughout the arena, marking a poignant tribute to Funk and Wyatt.

Following the ten-bell salute, the audience is treated to an emotionally charged, extensive video package that eloquently commemorates the life and enduring legacy of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. Accompanied by the haunting chant, "He's got the whole world in his hands," the video journey takes us from Wyatt's early days in OVW to his most recent character evolution, concluding with the symbolic extinguishing of his lantern. The roster on the stage joins in with heartfelt applause, while the crowd's resounding chorus of "Thank you, Bray!" fills the arena.

In an incredibly moving moment, the fans in attendance passionately sing "He's got the whole world in his hands," and the Superstars on stage are visibly touched by this outpouring of love and respect. The arena plunges into darkness, save for a spotlight trained on an empty rocking chair positioned halfway down the entrance ramp, creating a haunting yet beautiful pause before we head to a commercial break.

Upon returning from the break, we transition seamlessly into a poignant tribute to Terry Funk. This brief package showcases heartfelt tweets from fellow Superstars, underscoring the profound impact Funk had on the wrestling world. With the audience's attention firmly fixed on the screen, we then return to the arena, where Michael Cole reiterates the commitment to honoring both legendary figures this evening. He announces that Cody Rhodes will soon step forward to offer a tribute to the indomitable Terry Funk.

Tonight, we pay tribute to their incredible careers. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rekZls2GrF — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023