Chris Jericho Honors Bray Wyatt's Memory in Emotional London Concert Tribute

The wrestling community remains in a state of deep sorrow following the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, who unexpectedly died just aged 36.
Tributes for Wyatt have been pouring in from colleagues and his loyal fans. Notably, today Chris Jericho, took to the stage during his Fozzy concert in London today to honor the memory of Windham Rotunda.
During the concert, the audience spontaneously joined together to serenade with the familiar chorus of 'He's got the whole world in his hands,' a touching moment that Chris Jericho acknowledged. He announced that the upcoming gig and the All In event scheduled for this Sunday will be dedicated to paying tribute to the late Windham.
You can watch the heartfelt tribute below:
Chris Jericho & people in attendance at the Fozzy concert tonight payed tribute to Bray Wyatt.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2023
Chants for Bray & then they sing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”
Beautiful. Class act.
via WrestlingContentUK pic.twitter.com/4EwJ2DL54s
