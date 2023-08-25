WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Seth Rollins Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

The pro wrestling world continues to mourn the tragic news of the passing of Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, at the age of 36. Prior to tonight's SmackDown, Seth Rollins released a video in which he shared the following thoughts about Wyatt.

“Truth is, I still don’t really know what to say. Windham was a unique cat. Simple, yet deeply complex individual. And I loved him. I loved him, I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. He was always joyful. Just these eyes that drew you in and a smile and a laugh and a presence that just made you happy and we’re all going to miss that.

I’ve been thinking mostly about his family, and I wanted to go. I don’t know if wanted was the right word. I thought about going to Smackdown tonight but that would entail leaving my family a day early. I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Wyndham on the phone when Brodie [Lee] passed a few years ago. And, you know, I just had called him to check on him to see how he was doing. And we talked and he was okay and I was okay and neither of us were really okay. We ended the conversation with I love yous and goodbyes. And I remember this very specifically. He said, you just go hug on that baby girl, talking about my daughter. And so I just feel like that’s what I should be doing. So Windham, I love you, man. I will miss you. We will all miss you. And I’ll see you down the road, hot boy. Bye.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2023 05:15PM


 


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #seth rollins

