Paul Wight Gets Emotional Reflecting on The Death of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Paul Wight, who is currently in the UK for Sunday's AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event, took a moment to reflect on the late Bray Wyatt during an interview with "Inside The Ropes." Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, expressed his emotions, saying...

“I’m going to be real honest about it. I’m still kind of numb from it. When I think about Bray, all I think about is his laugh and his smile. No matter what we were doing he was so happy to see me, and he gave me a hug. It doesn’t feel real right now, but I’ve been around a long time and lost a lot of good friends. That’s just, unfortunately, that’s just a part of getting older.”