WWE SmackDown Segment Removed; Special Bray Wyatt Tribute in the Works

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Following the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt there have been some big changes to tonight's WWE SmackDown broadcast.

The show is expected to be largely a tribute to Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk who also passed away earlier this week. Those close to creative are reporting it will be special.

The planned segment with Jimmy Uso has seemingly been nixed as it is no longer listed on the official WWE website. The only two things listed for the show are the following matches:

- IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega

- Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match

It was also reported earlier that two bigs are expected to be backstage at the show tonight, although there is no word if they will appear on television.