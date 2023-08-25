WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Two Notable Additions Attending Tonight's WWE SmackDown Following Bray Wyatt's Tragic Passing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

An update has emerged regarding tonight's WWE SmackDown which will no doubt be in tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotund).

The 2-hour broadcast is expected to undergo many creative changes with some sources reporting the whole show has been nixed and will solely focus on Wyatt.

According to reports from PWInsider, both Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman are being brought in for tonight's event, although it remains uncertain whether either of them will make on-screen appearances.

Cody Rhodes is the son of Dusty Rhodes, a pivotal figure in Wyatt's ascent during his time in NXT. The connection between Strowman and Wyatt is apparent, as they became best friends during their tenure in the Wyatt Family. Moreover, Strowman holds the role of Godfather to Wyatt's son, Knash.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to reveal that a previously scheduled appearance he had for tonight's SmackDown has been postponed.


