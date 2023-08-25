WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard On WWE's 'Gorilla Position' Expanding Over Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

On the 400th installment of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed the expansion of WWE's Gorilla Position, the area just before the entrance, and how it has grown in size over the years.

“It’s gotten bigger, it’s gotten more sophisticated. When Gorilla [Monsoon] did Gorilla, it was a table at the entrance with a monitor and a headset. Gorilla told talent when to go and told them what they did wrong on the way back and gave time cues, and that was it.”

“Nowadays, Gorilla is a place where it’s the last bastion before anybody goes through the curtain. It’s a place where everyone can congregate, get together, and go over last-minute details. It’s a place for producers to sit. It’s a place for the show producers, like Paul (Triple H) and myself, to sit and be able to interact with the truck and everything in production.

“You have trainers, you have doctors, and everything right there. So it’s just a more sophisticated area. Now, you can talk to everybody anywhere from Gorilla and communicate. It’s our command center.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #gorilla position #bruce prichard

