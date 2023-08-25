Bruce Prichard On WWE's 'Gorilla Position' Expanding Over Time

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On the 400th installment of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed the expansion of WWE's Gorilla Position, the area just before the entrance, and how it has grown in size over the years.

“It’s gotten bigger, it’s gotten more sophisticated. When Gorilla [Monsoon] did Gorilla, it was a table at the entrance with a monitor and a headset. Gorilla told talent when to go and told them what they did wrong on the way back and gave time cues, and that was it.”

“Nowadays, Gorilla is a place where it’s the last bastion before anybody goes through the curtain. It’s a place where everyone can congregate, get together, and go over last-minute details. It’s a place for producers to sit. It’s a place for the show producers, like Paul (Triple H) and myself, to sit and be able to interact with the truck and everything in production.

“You have trainers, you have doctors, and everything right there. So it’s just a more sophisticated area. Now, you can talk to everybody anywhere from Gorilla and communicate. It’s our command center.”