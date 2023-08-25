John Cena Pays Touching Tribute to Bray Wyatt Following Tragic Passing at 36

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Following the untimely and tragic loss of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) who passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, WWE legend John Cena has shared a poignant tribute in remembrance of his former adversary on social media.

Cena and Wyatt engaged in a series of unforgettable clashes inside the wrestling ring, including a pivotal encounter at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and the one-of-a-kind Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, the latter you can watch at the link below.

Cena posted:

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.”