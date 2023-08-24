Remembering Bray Wyatt: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" - Firefly Fun House: WrestleMania 36

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) aged 36. In memory, we are looking back at some of Wyatt's most memorable moments in WWE. Please take a moment to leave your tributes to Wyatt in our comment section below.

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena - WWE WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt's match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36 was a unique and highly anticipated encounter that took place on April 5, 2020, in an event that was, for the first time, held over two nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This match was not a typical wrestling contest; it was a "Firefly Fun House Match," a cinematic experience that blurred the lines between reality and fantasy.

The build-up to this match was as intriguing as the match itself. Bray Wyatt, as "The Fiend," had been tormenting Cena with mind games and references to their past encounters for weeks. Cena, one of WWE's biggest icons, returned to face Wyatt in a match that would delve deep into the annals of WWE history and Bray Wyatt's own character evolution.

The "Firefly Fun House Match" was not fought in a traditional wrestling ring but rather in a surreal, dreamlike setting that incorporated elements from Bray Wyatt's character history. It played out like a trip through Cena's wrestling career, revisiting key moments and personas from his past, such as his "Doctor of Thuganomics" and "Ruthless Aggression" eras.

Throughout the match, Bray Wyatt, as the host of this twisted journey, challenged Cena to confront his insecurities and past failures. The encounter was filled with bizarre and symbolic moments, blending humor, horror, and psychological mind games. It provided a deep dive into the psyches of both characters, with Bray Wyatt acting as a sort of puppet master, forcing Cena to relive and confront his own doubts and fears.