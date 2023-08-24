Remembering Bray Wyatt: The Wyatt Family's WWE Debut

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) aged 36. In memory, we are looking back at some of Wyatt's most memorable moments in WWE. Please take a moment to leave your tributes to Wyatt in our comment section below.

The Wyatt Family debuts in WWE

The Wyatt Family's debut in WWE was nothing short of eerie and captivating. This ominous trio, consisting of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, made their first appearance on the main roster on July 8, 2013, during an episode of Monday Night Raw. This debut marked the beginning of a new and unsettling chapter in WWE history.

The Wyatt Family's entrance alone set the tone for their unique and unsettling presence. Bray Wyatt, the charismatic leader, led his followers to the ring with a lantern in hand, illuminating his hauntingly contorted face. Their slow, deliberate walk to the ring, bathed in a dim, eerie light, sent shivers down the spines of fans and opponents alike.

Bray Wyatt's mesmerizing promos, filled with cryptic messages and his eerie, drawling delivery, further enhanced the mystique of the Wyatt Family. He portrayed a character that was both charismatic and deeply disturbing, with shades of a sinister cult leader.