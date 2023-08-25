WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Bronson Reed and Wife Expecting First Child After Successful IVF Journey

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

Bronson Reed joyfully revealed that he and his spouse, Paige, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child in the coming year. The WWE Superstar took to Instagram to share this delightful news, announcing that their baby girl is scheduled to make her debut in 2024.

Reed has been open with his fans about his wife's IVF journey, and now, following a successful IVF treatment, they are on their way to becoming parents. 

His Instagram post read as follows:

“Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024.#chaseyourdreams.”

WNS wishes Reed and his wife many congratulations! 

Tags: #wwe #bronson reed #big bronson reed

