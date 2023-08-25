WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

Tonight's WWE SmackDown emanates live from the vibrant KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

WWE is currently still advertising its regular lineup of segments and matches, which were planned before the sudden passing of Bray Wyatt.

WWE is hyping the return of Jimmy Uso, marking his first appearance since his brother, Jey Uso, dramatically parted ways with WWE just a fortnight ago. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is poised to undertake her inaugural title defense, squaring off against the formidable Zelina Vega.

The show will no doubt feature graphics commemorating the memory of Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. However, details concerning any additional tributes planned by the company remain undisclosed, although insider source BWE on Twitter did note that "everything is scrapped" in regard to creative so we might not see what is advertised or we might get a mix of planned content and tribute matches and segments. We can also expect a 10 bell-salute.

What is advertised:

- More buildup towards WWE Payback

- Jimmy Uso reclaims the spotlight, breaking his silence since Jey Uso's departure from WWE.

- 2023 WWE Hall of Famer and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio takes on Grayson Waller in a non-title matchup.

- WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY valiantly defends her title against the determined Zelina Vega.


