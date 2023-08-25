Funeral Arrangements Revealed For Terry Funk

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On Wednesday the sad news broke of the death of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, a true icon in the industry.

Funk has in recent years been living in an assisted living facility and battling dementia. Details regarding his funeral arrangements have since been revealed.

As reported by PWInsider, the arrangements for Terry Funk's funeral have been announced. The visitation to pay respects to this wrestling legend is scheduled for Thursday, August 31, 2023. Following the visitation, the funeral service will take place on September 1st.

Visitation

Thursday August 31, 2023 5-7 PMBrooks Funeral Directors1702 5th Avenue

Canyon, Texas

79015806-644-2111

Service

Friday September 1, 2023 2 PMHillside Christian ChurchWest Campus6100 S. Soncy Road

Amarillo, Texas

79119806-457-4900