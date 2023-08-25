WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Booker T's Heartfelt Reaction to Bray Wyatt's Tragic Passing Unfolds Live

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

On August 24, former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt died aged 36.

Triple H announced the news on social media. "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time." 

The news has sent shockwaves of sadness throughout the world of professional wrestling and there were none more shocked by the news than Wyatt's colleagues in WWE and beyond.

During a live stream of his podcast, Booker T was informed of Rotunda's death on air and at first couldn't quite believe what he heard. The emotional moment can be seen around the 5:27 mark below.

WNS sends thoughts and sympathies out to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans during this tragically sad time.


