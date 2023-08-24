WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

WWE Hits Pause Button on Operations in Wake of Bray Wyatt's Death

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling. The entire wrestling community remains deeply saddened by his sudden passing at the young age of just 36.

The cause of Bray Wyatt's death has been revealed in a report which can be read here.

In the wake of Bray Wyatt's death, WWE is reportedly suspending all activities. Plans for tomorrow's SmackDown's have all been nixed, and all meetings have been put on hold. The company has a sole focus right now on supporting Wyatt's wife, JoJo Offerman and children.

Inside source BWE tweeted:

"Tomorrow is going to be tough. Everything is scrapped. All meetings are off till further notice. Everything being focused for Windham’s family. Hold strong Jojo Rest well hoot"

SmackDown will likely serve as a full tribute show.

We'll keep you updated.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 08:51PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda

