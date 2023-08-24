COVID Struck Bray Wyatt Earlier This Year, Followed by Heart Attack Today

As reported previously, Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, tragically passed away aged 36 following a battle with an illness.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Wyatt had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year, which worsened his preexisting heart problems.
There had been discussions within the WWE about Wyatt's potential return, as his health had shown signs of improvement. However, Sapp revealed that Rotunda ultimately suffered a heart attack, leading to his untimely passing.
Reportedly, this update originates from Wyatt's family, who sought to clarify certain aspects surrounding his passing.
WNS sends thoughts and sympathies out to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans during this tragically sad time.
I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023
There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.
