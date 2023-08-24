WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

WWE Sets Up Merchandise Sales to Support Late Bray Wyatt's Family

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Earlier today, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque made a tragically sad announcement, revealing the untimely passing of Windham Rotunda, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. He died aged just 36.

PWInsider is reporting that according to sources within WWE, the company is actively configuring its website to ensure that all proceeds from the sales of Bray Wyatt's merchandise will directly benefit his grieving family. Windham Rotunda is survived by his partner, Joseann Offerman, and their two children, in addition to two children from a prior relationship. If you wish to extend your support to the Rotunda family during this difficult time, this avenue is the most meaningful way to contribute.

Click here to view Bray Wyatt's official WWE merchandise.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 07:55PM

Source: PWInsider
