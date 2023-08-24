WWE Sets Up Merchandise Sales to Support Late Bray Wyatt's Family

Earlier today, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque made a tragically sad announcement, revealing the untimely passing of Windham Rotunda, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. He died aged just 36.
PWInsider is reporting that according to sources within WWE, the company is actively configuring its website to ensure that all proceeds from the sales of Bray Wyatt's merchandise will directly benefit his grieving family. Windham Rotunda is survived by his partner, Joseann Offerman, and their two children, in addition to two children from a prior relationship. If you wish to extend your support to the Rotunda family during this difficult time, this avenue is the most meaningful way to contribute.
Click here to view Bray Wyatt's official WWE merchandise.
