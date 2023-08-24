WWE Releases Statement On Bray Wyatt's Passing

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

As previously reported, the much-loved WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sadly passed away aged 36 on Thursday.

In the wake of this tragic news, WWE promptly released an official statement on their website, offering their condolences and reflected on the former WWE Champion.

WWE.com published the following message:

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.