Remembering Bray Wyatt: Wins first WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) aged 36. In memory, we are looking back at some of Wyatt's most memorable moments in WWE. Please take a moment to leave your tributes to Wyatt in our comment section below.

Bray Wyatt wins the WWE Championship

At the Elimination Chamber event on February 12, 2017, Bray Wyatt achieved a historic milestone in his wrestling career. He secured the WWE Championship by emerging victorious in an intense Elimination Chamber match that featured formidable opponents, including John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin. This remarkable triumph not only marked Wyatt's inaugural singles title win but also represented his very first world championship victory, solidifying his status as a top-tier WWE superstar.