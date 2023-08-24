Remembering Bray Wyatt: His Most Reflective and Heartfelt Promo

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) aged 36. In memory, we are looking back at some of Wyatt's most memorable moments in WWE. Please take a moment to leave your tributes to Wyatt in our comment section below.

Bray Wyatt returns to WWE 2022

Bray Wyatt made a grand return to WWE at the Extreme Rules 2022 event. Following this comeback, on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown, he delivered his first promo in nearly two years within the WWE universe. In a striking departure from his previous personas, Bray Wyatt entered the ring accompanied by a brand-new theme song, donned ordinary attire, and conveyed a notably somber demeanor.

During his address, he contemplated the past year of his life, candidly acknowledging the losses he had endured, including the derailment of his career and the departure of two individuals dear to him. In a heartfelt moment, he expressed gratitude towards those who had approached him to share how he had inspired them, emphasizing that the fans had played a pivotal role in uplifting his spirits during his lowest moments.

As the promo reached its culmination, Bray Wyatt was unexpectedly interrupted by a haunting visual, which featured his mask from the recent Saturday night event. Eerie words on the screen ominously declared, "You don't know who you're dealing with, little one. But you will…"

With that chilling revelation, the broadcast came to a close.