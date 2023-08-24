WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Has Passed Away Aged 36

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Has Passed Away Aged 36

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Lawrence Rotunda) The news was shared by Triple H on Twitter (X).

Triple H shared on Twitter, "We received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who conveyed the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our beloved WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging period."

Bray Wyatt had been on hiatus since late February due to illness, and there were recent reports of him nearing a return with creative plans in the works. 

Wyatt achieved the pinnacle of WWE success, becoming a one-time WWE Champion and a two-time holder of the WWE Universal Championship. His rise to prominence was marked by his leadership of The Wyatt Family, a faction that included notable members such as Erick Rowan, Luke Harper (also known as Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away in 2020), and Braun Strowman. He would go on to debut his singles career as "The Fiend".

In a surprising turn of events, Wyatt was unexpectedly released from the promotion in July 2021. However, fans were delighted when he made his triumphant return in October 2022. Unfortunately, his comeback was short-lived, as he had just one match against LA Knight before vanishing from television once more.

In his personal life, Wyatt was a devoted father to four children and was engaged to former WWE ring announcer, Joseann “JoJo” Offerman.

WNS sends thoughts and sympathies out to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans during this tragically sad time.

UPDATE:

COVID Struck Bray Wyatt Earlier This Year, Followed by Heart Attack Today

As reported previously, Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, tragically passed away aged 36 following a battle with an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 08:51PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83544/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer