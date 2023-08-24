WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Has Passed Away Aged 36

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Lawrence Rotunda) The news was shared by Triple H on Twitter (X).

Triple H shared on Twitter, "We received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who conveyed the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our beloved WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging period."

Bray Wyatt had been on hiatus since late February due to illness, and there were recent reports of him nearing a return with creative plans in the works.

Wyatt achieved the pinnacle of WWE success, becoming a one-time WWE Champion and a two-time holder of the WWE Universal Championship. His rise to prominence was marked by his leadership of The Wyatt Family, a faction that included notable members such as Erick Rowan, Luke Harper (also known as Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away in 2020), and Braun Strowman. He would go on to debut his singles career as "The Fiend".

In a surprising turn of events, Wyatt was unexpectedly released from the promotion in July 2021. However, fans were delighted when he made his triumphant return in October 2022. Unfortunately, his comeback was short-lived, as he had just one match against LA Knight before vanishing from television once more.

In his personal life, Wyatt was a devoted father to four children and was engaged to former WWE ring announcer, Joseann “JoJo” Offerman.

WNS sends thoughts and sympathies out to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans during this tragically sad time.

