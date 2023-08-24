WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Acknowledges Current WWE Absence Is Timing-Related but Remains Optimistic

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

In early 2023, Pat McAfee revealed that he's actively engaged in discussions with WWE regarding a potential return to the company. During an Instagram Q&A session, McAfee expressed his longing to once again be a part of WWE and shared his thoughts on his current situation.

"It was an honour and a dream, and I had the time of my f****** life in there. Loved it, every single moment, but now my business has got to a point where I’m very lucky for this and fortunate for this. We’ve worked our a** off, but you know I’m incredibly busy, and we’ve got fifteen employees over here that are having babies and building houses so it’s a tough thing to deal with mentally because emotionally I want to be there but I just can’t timing wise. But we will figure it out."

