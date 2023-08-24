Hulk Hogan Alleges Harley Race Brandished a Firearm in the Locker Room

Hulk Hogan recently recounted a gripping tale involving wrestling icon Harley Race, detailing a tense encounter in a locker room. During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Hogan shared an anecdote from WWE's visit to Kansas City, where the former NWA World Champion, Harley Race, confronted him with a firearm, creating a highly charged situation.

“We pumped the signal into Kansas City for eight weeks. Harley Race had been there for like 18 years. He was the NWA champion. I’m the champion of the world and he’s a very proud and mean son of a bitch, and all of a sudden, here comes this blond-haired idiot from New York and went, ‘I’m the WWF Champion, the WWE Champion. I’m coming to Kemper Arena.’ We pumped the segment.”

“So I come. I fly into town. I show up about two in the afternoon. My guys call me and said, ‘Harley Race came down here with a gun. He tried to light the ring on fire.’ They told me Harley said when I show up, he’s gonna kill you. I had to go to the bathroom and my stomach was killing me. So I’m sitting on the toilet going to the bathroom. Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog said, ‘Oh my God. The fu**ing king is here. He’s gonna kill you, Hogan.'”

“I pull up my wrestling yellow tights up. I don’t even wipe my ass, as fast as I could because I don’t want to get caught with my pants down and I don’t have a fighting chance. I blow out of the bathroom.”

“I turn around the corner and he puts that gun right in my face. He said, ‘I should kill you for coming in and doing this’, and this is Harley Race talking to me, and then he puts the gun down and he goes, ‘I really need a job.’ I went, holy sh*t. I shook his hand brother. I was a huge fan. Loved the guy to death anyway.’”