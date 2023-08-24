Jinder Mahal Unveils First Bout For WWE Superstar Spectacle

Jinder Mahal has revealed the inaugural match for WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event exclusively for the Indian audience scheduled for September 8.
At this event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will put their hold on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the line as they face the formidable challenge of Indus Sher. Check out the match lineup thus far below:
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Indus Sher
- John Cena vs. To Be Determined (TBD)
