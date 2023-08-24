WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Jim Ross Reflects on Terry Funk's Wrestling Legacy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Jim Ross Reflects on Terry Funk's Wrestling Legacy

As reported on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 leading to an outpouring of tributes from his closest friends and fans.

Jim Ross, who shared a friendship with "The Funker" for over five decades, engaged in a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso on the same day the sad news broke. During their discussion, Ross expressed his admiration for Funk's incredible impact on professional wrestling.

“I loved him like family,” Ross said. “Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak.”

Barrasso emphasized that Funk's legacy will transcend generations, and he forged a unique path that not even death can diminish. Ross unequivocally stated that Funk is irreplaceable.

“Terry Funk is irreplaceable,” Ross said. “There will never be another.”

NWA's Clash of The Champions IX: New York Knockout event on November 15, 1989, featured the highly anticipated showdown between Funk and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, serving as a pinnacle moment in their storied rivalry. Ross, who provided commentary alongside the legendary Gordon Solie that memorable night, fondly recalls this match as one of his all-time favorites.

“That match still stands the test of time,” Ross said. “One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.”


Tags: #wwe #nwa #ecw #jim ross #terry funk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83530/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer