Jim Ross Reflects on Terry Funk's Wrestling Legacy

As reported on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 leading to an outpouring of tributes from his closest friends and fans.

Jim Ross, who shared a friendship with "The Funker" for over five decades, engaged in a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso on the same day the sad news broke. During their discussion, Ross expressed his admiration for Funk's incredible impact on professional wrestling.

“I loved him like family,” Ross said. “Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak.”

Barrasso emphasized that Funk's legacy will transcend generations, and he forged a unique path that not even death can diminish. Ross unequivocally stated that Funk is irreplaceable.

“Terry Funk is irreplaceable,” Ross said. “There will never be another.”

NWA's Clash of The Champions IX: New York Knockout event on November 15, 1989, featured the highly anticipated showdown between Funk and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, serving as a pinnacle moment in their storied rivalry. Ross, who provided commentary alongside the legendary Gordon Solie that memorable night, fondly recalls this match as one of his all-time favorites.

“That match still stands the test of time,” Ross said. “One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.”