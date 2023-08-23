Edge Reportedly Extended an Offer to WWE, but Signs Point to an AEW Move

Edge had his final match under his current WWE contract this past Friday, with his contract set to conclude by the end of September, as confirmed by Edge himself during an appearance on the FAN Morning Show. While it remains uncertain whether there is a non-compete period following his contract's expiration, there's a substantial amount of speculation suggesting he may be making a move to AEW.

According to a report from PWTorch, Adam Copeland (Edge) presented WWE with his terms to continue his association with the company, but WWE decided not to meet his demands. This development has given rise to a prevailing belief within WWE that Edge is likely bound for AEW.

Tony Khan, the head of AEW, is known to be a fervent admirer of Edge and would undoubtedly place significant value on bringing him into the AEW roster, whether as a wrestler or in another capacity. Furthermore, Edge's longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage is heavily featured on AEW television right now and there would be a great interest in reuniting them.