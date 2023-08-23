Mick Foley Remembers His Friend The Legendary Terry Funk

Terry Funk and Mick Foley shared an enduring bond within the wrestling world, forged through a captivating history they've woven together. These two wrestlers stand as pivotal figures in the rise of hardcore wrestling,

Their partnership extended beyond the ring as they collaborated in Japanese promotions, effectively pushing the boundaries of the hardcore wrestling style. Whether it was in the realms of ECW or WWE, Funk and Foley seamlessly transitioned between roles as allies and rivals. Remarkably, their friendship has remained steadfast over several decades.

On the news of Funk's passing today, Foley posted on social media:

”Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.

If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you.”

In addition to being an NWA Worlds champion, Funk was also considered to be a pioneer of hardcore wrestling. Tommy Dreamer said the following to WWE.com in 2009…

”Terry Funk is the godfather of hardcore wrestling; he put ECW on the map when it was in its infancy. Most importantly to me, Terry Funk is my mentor and friend. He gave me my greatest advice ever when I was struggling in the early days of ECW.”