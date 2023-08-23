WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Shares Insights on an Unplanned Moment at WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

Charlotte Flair Shares Insights on an Unplanned Moment at WWE WrestleMania 39

While appearing on The Michael Kay Show, Charlotte Flair discussed her Wrestlemania 39 match against Rhea Ripley. During the conversation, Charlotte shared her thoughts on a particular moment in the match, specifically the German suplex spot in which she found herself landing face-first.

"Rhea (Ripley) and I this past WrestleMania, had a move in there where for a second I’m like, oh, there’s my face in the mat. Ow (she laughed). That wasn’t supposed to happen. So I was like, God, I hope she doesn’t move, I hope she doesn’t move. Let me get my breath for a second and if you go back, it was like one of the best moments of the match was the suplex to my face when it wasn’t supposed to be that and I’m like, had that not happened, we wouldn’t have gotten those replays so to me, I’m so happy I landed flat on my face. It made the match that much better, so I needed it to breathe and we got to eventually where we were going."

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #charlotte flair

