WWE Staff Brace for Job Cuts Amidst Endeavor Takeover and UFC Merger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

WWE Staff Brace for Job Cuts Amidst Endeavor Takeover and UFC Merger

Certain WWE staff members are already formulating exit strategies from the organization. Following the recent news that Endeavor will be acquiring WWE to merge with UFC to create a new entity.

Once the acquisition is finalized, McMahon himself will assume the role of Executive Chairman within the TKO Group, the new parent entity overseeing both WWE and UFC. However, this transformation won't include a place on the Board of Directors for Triple H. The expected completion date for this takeover is believed to be in September.

Concerns about job security among WWE employees are now rampant. According to PWInsider, there is a prevailing sense of apprehension and uncertainty among WWE personnel, with the prevailing belief that job cuts will occur almost immediately following Endeavor's takeover.

The report highlights that those not directly involved in production or talent management fear that they may be vulnerable to job cuts. A "long-time company employee" noted that there would likely be redundancies since there would be no need for separate travel offices or accounting departments between WWE and UFC, given the merger.

As a result, some employees are discreetly exploring new job opportunities. The exact number of jobs to be cut remains undisclosed at this time.

Source: PWInsider
