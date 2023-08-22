WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Cody Rhodes Has Expresses Interest in Match with John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2023

Cody Rhodes Has Expresses Interest in Match with John Cena

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to face off against John Cena before the Hollywood icon retires from professional wrestling. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, a fan inquired whether Rhodes had any intentions of stepping into the ring with Cena, posing the question:

"I bought my brother that shirt of yours that had you eating a slice of pizza and said something like “Everybody loves Cody, Cody loves everybody”. He loved it. Second biggest Cody Rhodes fan I know. He ended up getting a blood stain on it which we thought was fitting.

Anyway, are you gonna wrestle John Cena?"

Rhodes disclosed that he has initiated contact with Cena regarding a possible rematch between them. However, he emphasized that even if they don't have another match before Cena's retirement from professional wrestling, he values the lessons he learned from the wrestling megastar in their previous encounters.

"I asked John if he does one more…to consider that match. If not though, I’m blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past"

Booker T Observes Austin Theory's Cooling Momentum Since WrestleMania 39

Booker T recently shared his insights on a range of subjects in his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast episode. In this episode, the esteemed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2023 01:40PM


 


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83498/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer