Cody Rhodes Has Expresses Interest in Match with John Cena

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to face off against John Cena before the Hollywood icon retires from professional wrestling. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, a fan inquired whether Rhodes had any intentions of stepping into the ring with Cena, posing the question:

"I bought my brother that shirt of yours that had you eating a slice of pizza and said something like “Everybody loves Cody, Cody loves everybody”. He loved it. Second biggest Cody Rhodes fan I know. He ended up getting a blood stain on it which we thought was fitting.

Anyway, are you gonna wrestle John Cena?"

Rhodes disclosed that he has initiated contact with Cena regarding a possible rematch between them. However, he emphasized that even if they don't have another match before Cena's retirement from professional wrestling, he values the lessons he learned from the wrestling megastar in their previous encounters.

"I asked John if he does one more…to consider that match. If not though, I’m blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past"



