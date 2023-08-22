Booker T Observes Austin Theory's Cooling Momentum Since WrestleMania 39

Booker T recently shared his insights on a range of subjects in his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast episode.

In this episode, the esteemed WWE Hall Of Famer delved into Rey Mysterio's impressive victory over Austin Theory for the United States Title, among other noteworthy topics. Here are some of the standout moments from the discussion:

On Rey Mysterio winning the U.S. title:

“You know what, man? I think Rey. I put it out there. He. You know, I thought this, you know, into fruition because I heard him talking. No, I saw I was reading something that Rey wanted to win one more championship before he retired. I don’t know if it was the world title or anything like that, but I do know he wanted to win one more championship. And they probably said, well, Ray, we can’t go there, but we go, we’re going to throw one at you, you know, and let you ride off into the sunset. But now, man, I’m happy for Ray Mysterio, man. Just, you know, Rey is out there doing it, man. He’s been doing it for a long time for guys like me. And to see Rey still out there doing it, it makes me feel damn good. As well as him being able to do it with his son Dominik What an awesome, awesome deal to accomplish something like that.”

On a lack of a push for Austin Theory following WrestleMania 39:

“I mean, he’s cooled off, right? I mean, he’s cooled off big time, man. And it’s sometimes, man, you got to know how to switch gears, right? Sometimes, you know, you can go out there and run that same shtick every week, every week, every week, and people can, you know, really get, you know, I wouldn’t say phased out, but they can tune into somebody else who’s giving them that something that they are looking for. And right now, LA Knight is giving him the feeling they want. You know what I mean? With this kid. I say without theory, I say. When you are healed, you have to heal. They got to despise you. And sometimes, you know, think heals don’t cross that line these days. I look at Dominik Mysterio. That’s the heat I’m looking for. That’s it. That’s what I’m looking for. I need the fans not to want you to be able to say one word because they despise you that much. You know, and don’t think, you know, this salad was, pretty much fixed, perfectly for this kid to go out there and succeed. This kid did a lot of the work on his own as far as go. And a lot of it is the performance in the ring. Man, man, it’s like the wind. You can feel it, but you can’t touch it. And I don’t have time to explain it. I don’t. I’m serious. I don’t. But that’s a big part of the problem.”