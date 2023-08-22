NXT Europe Transformation Delayed to 2024 Amid WWE's Endeavor Group Merger

In August of 2022, WWE created a buzz by announcing its intention to rebrand NXT UK as NXT Europe by the year 2023. NXT UK, which was established in 2016 and had built a dedicated fan base, was set for this transformation to expand its horizons.

Initially, the plan was to temporarily suspend NXT UK before its grand relaunch in 2023. However, this timeline faced delays, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the makeover.

As previously mentioned, the rollout of NXT Europe is currently in a state of uncertainty, pending the official acquisition of WWE by the Endeavor Group. This acquisition involves a strategic merger with the UFC, a move that is expected to redefine the landscape of combat sports. The completion of this merger is anticipated in a matter of weeks.

According to insights shared by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the expected launch date for the brand has been postponed to 2024. This extension is likely due to the intricate planning required to navigate the changes accompanying the merger and rebranding process. As WWE's global presence continues to evolve, the transformation of NXT Europe remains an exciting prospect that holds the potential to reshape the European wrestling scene.