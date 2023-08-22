Booker T Advocates for Nia Jax's WWE Comeback, Sees Her as an Unstoppable Force

Booker T expressed his desire to witness Nia Jax make a comeback in WWE. This speculation arose when Jax made a surprise appearance as the 30th entrant at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, prompting discussions about her future with the company after the Premium Live Event. Many fans speculated that The Irresistible Force might continue making appearances.

Although Jax has disclosed her return to training, she has yet to step back into the ring for an official match since her cameo at the Rumble. Her last appearance before this brief return occurred on September 20th, 2021, when she was attacked by Shayna Baszler and written off TV. Jax was subsequently released from her contract in November of the same year.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T voiced his support for Nia Jax's potential return to WWE and even suggested that she could become an unstoppable force if she were to climb back to the pinnacle of women's wrestling.

“I don’t think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything. I think if Nia Jax gets the championship, she’d have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Nia Jax come back and do something big.”