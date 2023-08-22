Road Dogg Weighs In on Potential Returns to WWE

During the most recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg delved into the topic of potential Superstar comebacks in WWE, specifically mentioning figures like CM Punk and FTR. He also shared his thoughts on whether these returns could make a significant impact on the wrestling landscape.

When asked about potential returning stars, Road Dogg expressed, "I find myself considering who could truly make a significant impact, and honestly, I'm not seeing that one undeniable superstar out there right now."

Regarding the possibility of CM Punk making a return to WWE, he noted, "Punk's return would undoubtedly shake things up. While I'm uncertain about the current dynamics, I believe it could be a game-changer. From my perspective, Punk has evolved into a polarizing figure, and I think that could be a boon for business."

When questioned about other talents like The Young Bucks, MJF, and Matt Cardona potentially making a difference in WWE, Road Dogg admitted, "I can't pinpoint anyone who would completely astonish me. My sentiments are similar when it comes to FTR."

On the topic of FTR returning to WWE, he explained, "Should FTR decide to return, it would likely generate buzz within the wrestling community, but I'm not certain it would substantially impact our ratings. Punk, on the other hand, is in a league of his own. If I had to choose, Punk would be my top pick. Don't get me wrong; I'd gladly welcome back FTR, as they are a fantastic tag team and would strengthen our tag division. But my priority would be securing Punk's return. As for The Young Bucks, I wouldn't pursue them with the same level of enthusiasm."