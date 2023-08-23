IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Lineup For Toronto TV Taping Following Emergence PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has unveiled a lineup of exciting matches scheduled for their upcoming TV taping at Toronto's Rebel Complex, marking the first event following Sunday's Emergence PPV. The card boasts the following matchups:
- A Knockouts Battle Royal to determine the contender for a title shot at Victory Road on September 8.
- Chris Sabin squaring off against Zachary Wentz.
- Lio Rush taking on Kevin Knight.
- A tag team clash pitting Subculture against the formidable duo of Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.
- Deonna Purrazzo locking horns with Dani Luna.
- The Design teaming up to face Eric Young & Laredo Kid.
