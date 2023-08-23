WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Lineup For Toronto TV Taping Following Emergence PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has unveiled a lineup of exciting matches scheduled for their upcoming TV taping at Toronto's Rebel Complex, marking the first event following Sunday's Emergence PPV. The card boasts the following matchups:

- A Knockouts Battle Royal to determine the contender for a title shot at Victory Road on September 8.

- Chris Sabin squaring off against Zachary Wentz.

- Lio Rush taking on Kevin Knight.

- A tag team clash pitting Subculture against the formidable duo of Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.

- Deonna Purrazzo locking horns with Dani Luna.

- The Design teaming up to face Eric Young & Laredo Kid.

